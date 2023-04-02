[WATCH] Dominik Mysterio throws a drink at his sister Aalyah during his match at WrestleMania 39

At WrestleMania 39, Dominik Mysterio was in action against his father Rey Mysterio.

Midway through the match, he threw a drink at his sister Aalyah, who was sitting ringside with her mother Angie. As the Hall of Famer went to check on his daughter, the Judgment Day member took advantage of the situation and attacked his father.

Dom's actions further in the match eventually led to him getting slapped by his mother and Rey taking advantage of the situation. Eventually, Rey picked up the win over his son, courtesy of an assist from guest commentator and rapper, Bad Bunny.

Watch the clip of Dominik Mysterio throwing a drink at Aalyah:

During his match against his father, Dominik was helped by Judgment Day stablemates Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Unfortunately, the assist wasn't enough for the former tag team champion to secure the biggest win of his career.

The Judgment Day was neutralized by Santos Escobar and other members of the newly reformed Latino World Order. This past Friday night on SmackDown, Rey reformed the legendary faction.

The Hall of Famer was a part of the original version of the faction, led by Eddie Guerrero back in WCW. It remains to be seen what's next in store for both Rey and Dominik Mysterio going forward.

Should the feud between Rey and Dominik continue after WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes