WATCH: Dominik Mysterio tries to cut RAW star's hair outside WWE

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most featured heels on the WWE roster currently. The Luchador is in his first reign as Intercontinental Champion and is simultaneously holding the AAA Mega Championship. He recently tried to cut Grayson Waller's hair in a clip shared by Netflix.WWE recently hosted the Crown Jewel event in Perth, Australia last weekend. The show featured some great matches including a generational John Cena vs. AJ Styles match along with two great Men's and Women's Crown Jewel title matches and some other great bouts.Grayson Waller was heavily featured on WWE's social media platforms and events to promote Crown Jewel since he's a native Australian. In the latest video shared by WWE and Netflix, Waller was trying to get a haircut but Dominik intervened by offering him a mullet. Waller flipped out and denied Dominik's offer to cut his hair. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt's hilarious to see Dominik Mysterio and Grayson Waller interact. Both of them are loved by fans as heels in the Stamford-based promotion.Dominik Mysterio recently praised Bronson Reed after his victory over Roman Reigns at Crown JewelBig Bronson Reed faced Roman Reigns in the biggest match of his career at Crown Jewel last week. After surviving an intense Australian Street Fight with the Tribal Chief, Bronson picked the win after some help from his Vision stablemate Bron Breakker. This marked Reigns' first pinfall loss since WrestleMania 40 against Cody Rhodes. Following the match, Bronson posted a picture on Instagram celebrating his win. Dominik Mysterio commented an emoji on Reed's post to praise him. It was an emoji of a goat which Dom used to call Bronson &quot;The Greatest of All Time&quot;. Fans are excited to see what's next for Bronson Reed now that he has pinned Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see what Triple H has planned for the Australian superstar.