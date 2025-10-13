  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WATCH: Dominik Mysterio tries to cut RAW star's hair outside WWE

WATCH: Dominik Mysterio tries to cut RAW star's hair outside WWE

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 13, 2025 09:58 GMT
WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio (Image via Instagram)
WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio (Image via Instagram)

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most featured heels on the WWE roster currently. The Luchador is in his first reign as Intercontinental Champion and is simultaneously holding the AAA Mega Championship. He recently tried to cut Grayson Waller's hair in a clip shared by Netflix.

Ad

WWE recently hosted the Crown Jewel event in Perth, Australia last weekend. The show featured some great matches including a generational John Cena vs. AJ Styles match along with two great Men's and Women's Crown Jewel title matches and some other great bouts.

Grayson Waller was heavily featured on WWE's social media platforms and events to promote Crown Jewel since he's a native Australian. In the latest video shared by WWE and Netflix, Waller was trying to get a haircut but Dominik intervened by offering him a mullet. Waller flipped out and denied Dominik's offer to cut his hair.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

It's hilarious to see Dominik Mysterio and Grayson Waller interact. Both of them are loved by fans as heels in the Stamford-based promotion.

Dominik Mysterio recently praised Bronson Reed after his victory over Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

Big Bronson Reed faced Roman Reigns in the biggest match of his career at Crown Jewel last week. After surviving an intense Australian Street Fight with the Tribal Chief, Bronson picked the win after some help from his Vision stablemate Bron Breakker.

Ad

This marked Reigns' first pinfall loss since WrestleMania 40 against Cody Rhodes. Following the match, Bronson posted a picture on Instagram celebrating his win. Dominik Mysterio commented an emoji on Reed's post to praise him. It was an emoji of a goat which Dom used to call Bronson "The Greatest of All Time".

Fans are excited to see what's next for Bronson Reed now that he has pinned Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see what Triple H has planned for the Australian superstar.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Ishan Dubey
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications