Watch: Dominik Mysterio worries about Mami's reaction to title loss; Rhea Ripley reacts 

Dominik Mysterio was forced to defend his WWE NXT North American Championship against Trick Williams last night at No Mercy in Rhea Ripley's absence.

The Women's World Champion wasn't on hand to help Dominik Mysterio, who had the odds stacked against him since Dragon Lee was the special guest referee. In what was seemingly one of the biggest shocks of the night, The Judgment Day member lost his championship to Williams. WWE later shared an interesting backstage video of Mysterio.

Mysterio was visibly worried about Ripley's reaction to him losing the championship since she helped him win it. Moreover, there was a belief that without The Eradicator, "Dirty" Dom would be unable to successfully defend his gold.

Following the loss, Ripley took to her Instagram stories to share the video of Mysterio with an angry face emoji reaction. You can view a screengrab of her post below:

Rhea Ripley is not impressed with Mysterio's title loss

Rhea Ripley hasn't been seen on WWE TV in almost three weeks after she was attacked by Nia Jax when the latter made her return to RAW.

Will Rhea Ripley be part of WWE Fastlane 2023?

The big question is whether Ripley will be back in time to confirm her rumored match against Nia Jax for Fastlane 2023. The Women's World Champion is currently sidelined from in-ring action after suffering a storyline injury at the hands of Jax. However, there is a chance that she could return this week on RAW.

After Dominik Mysterio's surprising title loss, The Eradicator's return could be a focal point of this week's show.

There are rumors that the match between Jax and Ripley may not take place at Fastlane, but it is unclear when the champion will make her WWE return.

Do you think Mami will be mad about Mysterio's title loss? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.