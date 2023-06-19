[WATCH] Dominik tears fan poster insulting Rhea Ripley at latest WWE show

Dominik Mysterio defended Rhea Ripley's honor at the recent WWE Supershow held in Charleston, West Virginia, by tearing a disrespectful fan poster.

Fans have grown to love the couple on WWE RAW, mainly owing to the on-screen chemistry between the two Judgment Day members. Rhea Ripley didn't compete at the Charleston event, but Dominik would not let fans get away with disrespecting the Women's World Champion in her absence.

He spotted a poster in the audience that read 'Di-A-Rhea Ripley' and instantly knew what to do. The young fan also wore Rey Mysterio's mask to make things worse for Dominik. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion showed his frustration to the camera before ripping the poster to send a message. Fans around him booed Dominik, but he shook his head while asserting his act.

You can watch the full video of Dominik tearing a fan poster that insulted Rhea Ripley below:

Dominik competed at the show in a Father's Day Street Fight against WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. The two delivered an excellent match that ended with the masked legend picking up a win over his son. He put Dominik through a table and even spanked him to loud cheers during the contest.

Rhea Ripley is set to face a former champion on WWE RAW tonight

WWE has confirmed that The Eradicator will compete in a singles match against Natalya this week on RAW. The two will lock horns in a non-title match where The Queen of Harts will hope to win and secure a future championship opportunity.

Natalya recently took to Twitter to share a message before her big match, promising to deliver her best inside the ring.

"I won't be showing up confident. I won't be showing up blind. But I will be showing up, and I will always give it everything I've got. Monday, we'll all find out together if I have what it takes. Wish me luck," wrote Natalya in her heartfelt tweet.

Natalya has been teasing a potential change in her character and will look to make a statement with a possible win over Ripley. However, it would be no walk in the park to outclass one of the most dominant superstars on the red brand.

