[WATCH] Dragon Lee accidentally unmasked in shocking moment on RAW 

Dragon Lee suffered an unfortunate fate on RAW. While a defeat is bad enough, a luchador getting unmasked is as close to catastrophic in wrestling as anything else. Lee suffered an unmasking in a shocking moment on RAW.

Ad

This week on RAW, Dragon Lee was originally scheduled to face Chad Gable. However, a "legitimate" doctor's note rendered Gable ineffective, and as a result, he slotted in El Grande Americano, the new Luchador, as his replacement.

At the finish of the match, El Grande Americano, who looked awfully similar to Chad Gable and even had the same moveset, ripped Dragon Lee's mask open and it directly led to his victory.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was a shocking moment to see Lee unmasked, but it was noticed that he subtly unzipped the back of the mask himself. Either way, it's always quite stunning when a luchador gets unmasked.

As fans know, it's considered dishonorable for a luchador to get forcibly unmasked. The only time when it's voluntarily given up is when the mask is put on the line. Andrade did exactly that before he made his way to the United States to start with WWE.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It was quite a match on RAW between Lee and the other "luchador" El Grande Americano.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE