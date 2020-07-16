[WATCH] EC3 talks about the time Sonny Kiss kissed him on the lips

EC3 was one of the many WWE Superstars who was relieved of his contract back in April. Since his release, EC3 has teased appearing in many of WWE's competitors. He has been very active on social media and has created a buzz about his status in the Pro-Wrestling world. EC3 recently spoke about facing Sonny Kiss.

EC3 talks about Sonny Kiss

During an interview with Sean Rass Sapp of Fightful, EC3 spoke about his release, his future plans, and many more stories. Speaking about Sony Kiss, EC3 recalled a time he wrestled the AEW star on the independent circuit.

EC3 said that the one person who stood out during the show was Sonny Kiss. The sparce crowd in attendance erupted when Kiss was out there performing. EC3 instantaneously became a fan of Sony Kiss and said that he was very talented.

EC3, too was wrestling on that show in the main event. The former WWE Superstar recalls the incident saying that he thought the ending would fall flat and sought Sony Kiss' appearance to get a reaction out of the crowd.

"Show goes to intermission. I’m putting together whatever I’m doing in the main event. Whatever we were doing was going to leave the fans… It felt flat. I just didn’t feel like that was a good end to the show. So, I’m thinking. I [tell the promoter], “After this match, send Sonny Kiss out there and tell him to just kiss me. Go ahead.” I’m doing the match, and then we’re done. Flat. I start ranting and raving, somebody in the back—whatever, whatever, I don’t remember how it went down. Here comes Sonny Kiss’s music. Comes out there and I don’t remember verbatim what I did, but I get kind of close to, “I’m going to low blow you. Don’t sell it. When I get up, give me a big kiss.” He’s like, “Alright.” So, I talked junk to him. Wham! Hit him. “Yeah, got him!” I look up, he’s just no selling it, giving me the old finger. I think. I could be wrong. There’s actual video, so I don’t want to overindulge. Gives me the finger, grabs me, lays it on me. I bump, “Holy hell.” Place goes crazy. Everyone’s happy and now he’s a star. Very talented. So glad he’s doing well."