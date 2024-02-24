[WATCH] Elimination Chamber participant walks in with a koala 

The Elimination Chamber kick-off show is underway, with WWE showing its fans how all their favorite superstars arrived for the show. Former Universal Champion, Kevin Owens' entrance to the show caught the eyes of many because he had a furry friend by his side.

Kevin Owens has his work cut out for him at the Elimination Chamber as he has to go through five other WWE Superstars to punch his ticket to WrestleMania for the World Heavyweight Championship. He will be facing off against arch-rival Logan Paul, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Bobby Lashley in the unforgiving structure.

During the kick-off show, a few minutes before the Women's Tag Team Championship match, WWE shared a video of the stars entering the arena. Kevin Owens was seen walking with a koala. The Prizefighter seems to be enjoying his time in Australia and embracing its culture by befriending one of the locals' favorite animals.

It will be interesting to see if the koala accompanies The Prizefighter into the Elimination Chamber match to get the crowd going. In addition to a potential shot against Seth Rollins, Owens will be looking at exacting revenge against Logan Paul, who beat him for the US Title at the Royal Rumble last month.