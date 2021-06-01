WATCH: Eva Marie debunks rumor about her WWE return with new promo

Recent reports have suggested that Eva Marie won't be wrestling when she makes her return to WWE. According to Marie, those reports are wrong.

Tonight on WWE RAW, they aired the latest vignette for Eva Marie's upcoming WWE return, which heavily featured her training inside a ring talking about her upcoming return.

If the physical vignette wasn't enough to convince you, Eva Marie took to Twitter following the segment to confirm it.

"For the *clown emoji*'s who said I'm not coming back to wrestle! @WWE #EVALution #ALLEverything #WWERaw," Eva Marie tweeted out along with the promo from tonight's show.

Eva Marie will be wrestling when she returns to WWE

The tweets didn't end there as Eva Marie sent another one, saying that the WWE Universe asked for it, so get ready along with a picture of her holding the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

In another tweet, Eva Marie said she was back to finish what she started and used the "Undisputed Champion" hashtag with a picture of herself holding the old school WWE Women's Championship. Marie is implying that she wants to unify the titles from both RAW and SmackDown.

While Eva Marie could be paired with someone when she finally returns to WWE RAW, it seems like she won't just be in their corner as she's looking to get back into the ring to wrestle as well.

The weekly promos still list Eva Marie as "coming soon," and there is no confirmed date as to when we'll actually see her in the ThunderDome. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest on Eva Marie's return to WWE.

Are you excited to hear that Eva Marie will be wrestling upon her WWE return? Who do you want to see her in the ring with? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

