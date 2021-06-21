Watch: Fan attacks former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas at wrestling show

Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas was attacked by a fan at the SWE Fury TV's "North Texas Fury Fest" event in what looked like a 'work' as several fans pointed out on social media.

SWE Fury had advertised a bunch of big names for the event including WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, Teddy Long, The Boogeyman, Big Cass and Charlie Haas.

Watch LIVE! on VIVALive TV - "IN YOUR FACE TEXAS STYLE PRO WRESTLING" Get Your Pass At: https://t.co/SQ4y0k002H#vivalivetv #swefurytv pic.twitter.com/9yTFigvli4 — SWE Fury Wrestling TV Show (@SWEFuryTV) June 13, 2021

Footage from the show has been uploaded to YouTube in which you can see Charlie Haas pushing a fan and getting hit by another fan in retaliation. This led to a fellow wrestler hitting the fan and Haas proceeded to cut a heated promo berating him. Check out the footage below:

Charlie Haas was a major mid-card act on WWE TV back in the day

Longtime fans of WWE who used to tune in regularly during the Ruthless Aggression Era might remember Charlie Haas and his run as a tag team star on SmackDown. Haas and Shelton Benjamin aligned with Kurt Angle on the blue brand in late 2002. Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin feuded with several top babyface teams at the time and also successfully defended their SmackDown Tag Team Titles in a tag team triple threat match at WrestleMania XIX.

Hass and Benjamin later split from Kurt Angle and began calling themselves "The World's Greatest Tag Team". Haas won the tag team titles on three occasions in WWE and remained a mid-card attraction for the entirety of his stint in the company. He gave an interview in December 2020 and left fans concerned due to his drastic weight loss. Haas revealed that he went through a divorce and also explained the reason behind shedding so much weight.

"I'm in the room everyday, wrestling, conditioning with kids from anywhere from kindergarten, all the way up to high school, to college kids and drop-bys," said Haas on The Hannibal TV. "I'm actually wrestling amateur, wrestled the way I did when I was in college. So, to be able to do that, I had to drop weight, I'm at 215 right now. It's a different look, but it fits me, so I'm happy."

Charlie Haas seems to be doing fine if the above video is any indication. Do you believe the incident in question was a work? Sound off!

