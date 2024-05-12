[WATCH] Fan collapses in front of Randy Orton at UFC St. Louis; WWE star's wife Kim shares unseen footage

Randy Orton was at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento, held in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. Orton took pictures with fans during the event, and one of them collapsed in front of him

The Viper was shown on the screen during the broadcast and was given a loud cheer by the crowd. He had some time in between fights and took pictures with some of the fans.

In the video below, one of the fans accidentally fell down and collapsed to the floor. Kim Orton, Randy's wife, caught the incident on video and uploaded it to her Instagram stories.

Randy Orton threw his hands up to tell security that he didn't do anything to the fallen fan. It seems like the fan lost his balance when he was trying to get a selfie with Orton and appears to be alright despite the tumble.

The Viper got close to the action when Joaquin Buckley rushed out of the cage after beating Nursulton Ruziboev via unanimous decision. Buckley went to Orton and hugged him. Both stars are from St. Louis, and the crowd at the Enterprise Center cheered in approval of the gesture.

Randy Orton advances to the King of the Ring quarterfinals

Randy Orton has a chance to add the title of King of the Ring to his legendary resume after beating AJ Styles in the first round of the tournament. Orton outlasted The Phenomenal One last Friday on SmackDown.

It was a back-and-forth contest, with Orton hitting an RKO out of nowhere to get the victory. He's set to face Carmelo Hayes in the quarterfinals after the former NXT Champion outsmarted Baron Corbin in the first round. Orton has the experience advantage, but Hayes might be feeling confident with the momentum he's had since the Draft.

The final of the King of the Ring tournament will be held at a Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 25. The other superstars who qualified for the quarterfinals include Gunther, Jey Uso, Ilja Dragdunov, LA Knight, and Tama Tonga. The winner of the first-round matchup between Rey Mysterio and Kofi Kingston will move on to face The Ring General.

