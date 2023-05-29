[WATCH] Fan footage of The Bloodline implosion capturing moments you may have missed on TV

The Bloodline imploded in the main event at Night of Champions. Jimmy Uso superkicking Roman Reigns to cost his team the Tag Team Titles has been the most talked about moment from the Premium Live event. A WWE fan who attended the event recently shared a video of the betrayal from their seat's view.

Jimmy Uso's betrayal is a moment that has been discussed at length among the members of the WWE Universe. At Night of Champions, it looked like the Bloodline was going to win the Tag Team Titles until The Usos' plan backfired.

The Usos made an appearance during the Tag Team Championship match in Saudi Arabia even though Paul Heyman had asked them not to. Everything was seemingly going according to what they had planned until Jimmy unintentionally hit Solo Sikoa with a Superkick.

The Tribal Chief wasn't impressed with his cousins taking matters into their own hands and confronted them while pushing them around. Jimmy Uso decided that he didn't want to take any more of Roman Reigns' orders and superkicked him twice. Jimmy's actions cost The Bloodline the titles as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens hit Solo with their finishing moves and pin him to win the match.

It seems that WWE fans across the globe can't get enough of the betrayal, given that the video of Jimmy Uso kicking Roman Reigns has set new benchmarks on WWE's social media channels.

Now, a fan's footage of the implosion from a different angle is doing the rounds. The video captures a few moments that many may have missed out on while watching on their TV sets.

Check out the clips below:

What will happen to The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown?

Last week, Paul Heyman stated that on the episode of WWE SmackDown after Night of Champions, The Bloodline would celebrate their Tribal Chief's 1000-day Championship reign.

The Special Counsel seemed excited about the event and personally asked The Usos to be there.

After the betrayal, Heyman took to Twitter to let fans know that he, Solo, and Roman Reigns were on their way back from Saudi Arabia and that they would address the situation on Friday on WWE SmackDown.

What do you think will happen on WWE SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

