WATCH: Fan video praises the amazing acrobatics of WWE Superstars Mustafa Ali & Ricochet

WWE Superstars Ricochet and Mustafa Ali are the subjects of an interesting fan video praising their high-flying.

Ali has recently featured on RAW's upper-mid-card, notably competing in a triple threat match against The Miz and AJ Styles. Ricochet has been in mid-card action on SmackDown since losing his Intercontinental Championship to Gunther in June. Despite their contentious position on the card, their high-flying offense remains as sharp as ever.

These high-flying antics were the subject of a fan's Twitter video, who praised some of their moves. The account, called Sainted Entertainment, handle @SaintedEntmt, shared footage of Ali hitting his 054 splash, and Ricochet hitting his 630 splash.

Clips from both men's days on the main roster and older footage from NXT and 205 Live are used. Check it out below:

The likes of Adam Cole, Ariya Davari, Braun Strowman, and Drew Gulak are some of the superstars seen on the receiving end of the moves.

Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to respond to the fan

The former Cruiserweight Division star noticed the clip and responded on the social media platform.

In his tweet, Ali quote-tweeted Ricochet's response and shared a GIF of the latter reading a text from him.

The text reads, "Run it back?" and is marked from Ali. This could indicate that the latter wants to get back in the ring with Ricochet.

Though the two men are currently working on different WWE brands, the prospect of a potential rematch will doubtless excite fans.

