A clip featuring Roman Reigns from the latest Mexico City live event has caught fans' attention.

Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Universal title against Rey Mysterio at WWE's latest house show emanating from Mexico City. The Tribal Chief was successful in retaining his title against the WWE Hall of Famer.

A clip from the contest is now making the rounds on Twitter. The clip shows Roman Reigns attempting to connect a Superplex on Rey Mysterio off the top rope. In a hilarious visual, Reigns failed to lift Rey up on his shoulder and connect the top rope move. Even though Rey was holding on to the turnbuckle for support, the visual of a powerhouse like Reigns failing to lift the 175lbs star left fans in splits. As can be heard in the clip, many fans in attendance had a hearty laugh over the sequence.

mister j @brandnewdrip #WWEMexicoCity pic.twitter.com/d68CH3nHFi roman struggling to superplex rey like this dude ain’t way bigger than him lmfao, so unserious even the crowd was laughing at him

Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio feuded back in 2021 as well

About 10 months after Reigns' legendary reign as the Universal Champion kicked off, he kicked off a feud with Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown. On June 18, 2021, Reigns took on Mysterio inside Hell In A Cell on an episode of SmackDown. Mysterio gave everything he had but Reigns submitted him in the end to win the match.

Reigns now has his full focus on SummerSlam 2023. At the mega event, he will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal title against his cousin Jey Uso. The duo is scheduled to battle in a Tribal Combat at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The title of The Tribal Chief will also be on the line in this huge encounter. It remains to be seen if Jey Uso manages to unseat Reigns from his throne, or if the latter wins another feud against his cousin.

