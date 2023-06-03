[WATCH] Female star released by WWE in 2021 spotted training at D-Von Dudley's school

Ex-WWE star and former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax was spotted training at Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley's wrestling school in a new video she shared on Instagram.

It has been about two years since Jax was let go by WWE. She made a one-off appearance at the 2023 Royal Rumble event and was quickly eliminated from the Women's Rumble match.

Nia Jax hinted a while ago that she's done with pro wrestling. Judging by a new video she shared on Instagram, it looks like she isn't done just yet. Jax can be seen training with pro wrestler Kaci Lennox at WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley's wrestling school. Check out the video below:

"Had so much fun with @realkacilennox! Such an incredible talent! Thanks for beating me up today 🙌🏽 PS this warehouse was minimum 100 degrees 🥵, but it didn’t stop us! @testifydvon."

D-Von Dudley also shared the same video on his official Twitter handle and had the following to say about Nia's training:

D-von Dudley HOF @TestifyDVon #wwe You never know who you will see at D-von Dudley Academy (DDA)as former WWE superstar Nia working with some of the students here at DDA. #DDA You never know who you will see at D-von Dudley Academy (DDA)as former WWE superstar Nia working with some of the students here at DDA. #DDA #wwe https://t.co/CS2TObyZgl

Nia Jax is seemingly interested in a WWE return

Jax didn't do much of note during her Women's Royal Rumble match appearance earlier this year. She later had a chat with Ring The Belle and stated that there's still a fire to wrestle inside her:

"There is nothing like getting in the ring and performing in front of thousands of people. When I went back for the Rumble, even for that brief little moment. I was like, 'ah.' That adrenaline hit, the heart was pumping, the chills were going. I was like, 'Damn, I wish I would have been in there longer. I wish I would have had a full match.' It hit me. I go train with Nattie (Neidhart) and TJ (Wilson) sometimes in their ring. Just for a good workout. You still have that fire." (H/T The Sportster)

Jax was one of the most controversial superstars during her stint in World Wrestling Entertainment. Many fans accused her of being reckless with fellow WWE Superstars in the ring. It remains to be seen if she decides to make a full-fledged return to the squared circle somewhere down the line.

Do you want to see Nia Jax in the ring again? Let us know in the comments section below!

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes