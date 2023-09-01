[WATCH] Female WWE star performs death-defying stunt 

A WWE star was spotted performing a death-defying stunt in a new video shared on her official Instagram handle.

Emma made her big WWE return in late 2022 after five long years. She is quite active on her official Instagram handle, which is basically a travel and lifestyle blog.

Emma is engaged to fellow WWE Superstar Riddick Moss. The duo got engaged on June 3, 2023. The two lovebirds recently traveled to the Devils Bridge in Sedona, and Moss filmed Emma while she performed a death-defying stunt. Check out the video below. Be aware, though, as the video can be anxiety-inducing if you have a fear of heights.

The WWE star mentioned in the post that Riddick Moss didn't perform the stunt

In the caption of the post, Emma wrote that Riddick Moss "sat this one out." Moss responded in the comments and stated that someone had to film her while she performed the stunt.

Last year, Emma appeared on the Out Of Character podcast with Ryan Satin. She opened up about a bunch of topics, including her on-screen pairing with Riddick Moss. Here's what she said:

“I’m still kind of pinching myself sometimes because I really enjoy what I do. Even Madcap and I, we joked about it so many times, ‘imagine if we worked together’ and all these storylines we joked about and things we would do, and then I actually end up back, on the same show as him, and then in a storyline together, which we had never discussed. We joked about, but we never really thought it would happen and we didn’t discuss it with other people.” [H/T Fightful]

Emma's death-defying stunt is something that not many would attempt to do. Many fans were concerned for her in the comment section, while others lauded her for pushing her limits.

What do you think of Emma's insane stunt? Sound off in the comments section below.

