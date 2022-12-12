Watch: First look at the upcoming Vince McMahon's two-hour special documentary

VICE TV has released the trailer for a new documentary about Vince McMahon's life.

The Vice TV documentary "The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon" is scheduled to air on Tuesday, December 13, from 8-10 p.m. ET.

The clip featured Jim Cornette, Vince Russo, and Bryan Alvarez as talking heads and a wide range of McMahon clips. The trailer featured memorable moments from McMahon's career, such as the Montreal Screwjob, which resulted in Bret Hart punching him in the locker room.

VICE TV's documentary also showed Owen Hart confronting Mr. McMahon while walking out of a courtroom in a neck brace during the Steroid Trials.

On top of that, a snippet of McMahon casually tossing away a microphone was shown shortly after The Wall Street Journal published its initial report about his alleged sexual misconduct scandal earlier this year.

You can check out the trailer below:

VICE TV @VICETV



Tuesday at 9P on The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon.Tuesday at 9P on @VICETV The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon. Tuesday at 9P on @VICETV. https://t.co/CooM7EQEmI

The two-hour special's official synopsis reads, "Despite lawsuits, allegations, scandal, and controversy, Vince McMahon has dominated the wrestling world for over 40 years, turning it into a multi-billion-dollar global empire."

WWE is in expert hands since Vince McMahon hung up his boots

McMahon retired as WWE CEO on July 22 amid sexual misconduct and hush money allegations. The Board of Directors reviewed the allegations and confirmed they completed the investigation in November.

Following Mr. McMahon's retirement, his daughter Stephanie McMahon took over as Chairwoman and co-CEO alongside Nick Khan, who was previously the WWE President.

Regarding creative direction, Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer, a position Vince had groomed The Game over the last decade while he was running the NXT brand.

Triple H has been responsibly carrying the company's weight on his shoulders, indicating significant changes for WWE.

Since Triple H took over as creative director of the Stamford-based promotion, the WWE Universe has witnessed massive returns from superstars and visionary storylines.

What do you think of the first look of "The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon" documentary? Sound off in the comments section below.

