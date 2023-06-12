[WATCH] Floyd Mayweather Jr's fight with New York mobster's grandson ends in chaos; WWE Superstar reacts

Floyd Mayweather Jr's latest fight ended in utter chaos that later spilled backstage. WWE veteran The Hurricane (fka Gregory Helms) was left surprised by the scenes and shared his reaction on Twitter.

An exhibition match was contested between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III in Sunrise, Florida on Sunday. During round 6, the referee had enough of Gotti III repeatedly grabbing Mayweather and disqualified him. An irate Gotti III charged at Mayweather and a fight broke out immediately, involving several people from both parties.

WWE legend The Hurricane noticed the crazy clip on Twitter and reacted to it. Here's what he said:

"Damn, I didn’t even know Floyd was fighting tonight. Why the chaos?"

You can check out the tweet below:

Floyd Mayweather once fought in a marquee WWE match at WrestleMania

Floyd Mayweather kicked off a feud with WWE legend Big Show on the road to WrestleMania 24 in 2008. This rivalry led to a No DQ match between the two stars at The Show of Shows. Mayweather defeated Show via knockout in just under 12 minutes.

Big Show aka Paul Wight once opened up about the match while speaking with Submission Radio:

“It was a shoot. Floyd punched me in the nose, and I told him to break it. I mean, I don’t know how you work that. Like, I mean, I’m sorry, I guess I said, ‘Yeah, go ahead and punch my nose.’ I said not to shove it down the back of my head, but if you can tap it, [go ahead]. I mean, to get a chance to work with probably one of the greatest fighters of all time. He’s certainly one of the greatest defensive fighters of all time. To work with Floyd [Mayweather] and to have that opportunity for that spotlight at WrestleMania. I mean, that whole thing changed.” [H/T WBN]

As per MMA Junkie, Mayweather's opponent is a New York mobster's grandson. That didn't stop Mayweather from giving it back to Gotti III with all his might.

Drop your reactions to the insane climax of Mayweather vs Gotti III!

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes