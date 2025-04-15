[WATCH] Former Champion allows AJ Styles to defeat him in his first RAW match in 231 days

AJ Styles had a huge match on RAW against a multi-time Champion, ending with him being victorious. However, the catch was that the superstar allowed him to pick up the win.

This was Karrion Kross' first RAW match in 231 days, which meant it was his first match on the red brand in 2025. It's crazy to think that someone so actively involved on TV could have zero matches in 2025.

However, at the end of the bout, you can see how Karrion Kross intentionally put his hands behind his back to allow AJ Styles to pick up the victory:

It was a very interesting move, but it makes a lot of sense if you've been following Karrion Kross's movements and promos. Kross has attached himself to Styles in an attempt to turn him to the dark side, and not too long ago, he said that "we" needed the win at WrestleMania, almost as if to make it seem like he and AJ were one.

As bizarre as it seems, that has been the essence of his character, and fans have praised him for putting in the work to be a subtle but undeniable part of WWE television.

While AJ Styles won the match, Logan Paul came out and had the last laugh.

