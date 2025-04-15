  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • [WATCH] Former Champion allows AJ Styles to defeat him in his first RAW match in 231 days

[WATCH] Former Champion allows AJ Styles to defeat him in his first RAW match in 231 days

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 15, 2025 01:50 GMT
From the RAW before WrestleMania (Picture Courtesy; WWE on X/Twitter)
From the RAW before WrestleMania (Picture Courtesy; WWE on X/Twitter)

AJ Styles had a huge match on RAW against a multi-time Champion, ending with him being victorious. However, the catch was that the superstar allowed him to pick up the win.

Ad

This was Karrion Kross' first RAW match in 231 days, which meant it was his first match on the red brand in 2025. It's crazy to think that someone so actively involved on TV could have zero matches in 2025.

However, at the end of the bout, you can see how Karrion Kross intentionally put his hands behind his back to allow AJ Styles to pick up the victory:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It was a very interesting move, but it makes a lot of sense if you've been following Karrion Kross's movements and promos. Kross has attached himself to Styles in an attempt to turn him to the dark side, and not too long ago, he said that "we" needed the win at WrestleMania, almost as if to make it seem like he and AJ were one.

As bizarre as it seems, that has been the essence of his character, and fans have praised him for putting in the work to be a subtle but undeniable part of WWE television.

Ad

While AJ Styles won the match, Logan Paul came out and had the last laugh.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications