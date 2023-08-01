Watch: Former champion botches his signature move after Logan Paul mentions his real-life fiancee on WWE RAW

Logan Paul and Ricochet have been going back and forth for several weeks since WWE Money in the Bank, where a botch kicked off their storyline.

Interestingly, Paul took their rivalry to a new level this week on WWE RAW when he dragged Ricochet's real-life fiancee into the feud and asked how he would feel when she was announcing Logan as the winner of their match on Saturday night.

Tensions were running high, and upon the mention of his partner Samantha Irvin, Ricochet attacked Paul. After the YouTube star fought back, Ricochet attempted to deliver an overhead kick that clearly missed its mark.

Ricochet was able to quickly recover and deliver the move for a second time, this time properly connecting, but it wasn't enough to take Paul down completely.

In the end, despite the anger Ricochet possessed, it was Paul who ended the segment with a hard right hand, which floored the former Intercontinental Champion in the same way it once did Seth Rollins.

This feud has now reached a new level for both men, and it's likely that Samantha Irvin could play an integral role in proceedings this weekend at WWE SummerSlam.

Do you think Logan Paul went too far? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

