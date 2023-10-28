WATCH: Former champions debut new theme song on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Bobby Lashley's new stable, which includes Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, debuted a new theme song.

The Street Profits turned heel several weeks ago and joined forces with The All Mighty. As part of their character change, they began wearing suits, and it stopped raining solo cups during their entrance.

They're currently in a feud with the LWO on the blue brand. On WWE SmackDown this week, Carlito and Santos Escobar teamed up to take on Ford and Dawkins in a tag team match. The former WWE Tag Team Champions were accompanied by Bobby Lashley, and they came out with a new song.

You can check it out in the clip below:

This isn't the first stable that Bobby Lashley has led, as he was the leader of The Hurt Business, a faction that existed during the Pandemic Era. It included MVP, Cedric Alexander and former WWE star Shelton Benjamin.

The Street Profits emerged victorious on WWE SmackDown after Escobar was taken out with a double-team finishing move. It'll be interesting to see what they do next.

