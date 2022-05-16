Watch: Former Women's Champion gives a Stinkface to Becky Lynch at WWE live event

Asuka gave Becky Lynch a stinkface during their match on the latest edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Becky Lynch and Asuka are currently feuding on WWE RAW. On May 14, 2022, the duo competed in a singles match at a live event in Florence, South Carolina.

At one point during the contest, The Empress of Tomorrow left fans surprised when she used WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi's iconic Stinkface on Becky Lynch. You can check out the full clip below:

Becky Lynch and Asuka are arch-rivals

Becky Lynch and Asuka's WWE feud goes way back. The duo have had a long string of classic matches in the past. In 2020, Lynch handed over her RAW Women's title to Asuka after the latter won the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match.

Big Time Becks returned to WWE TV at SummerSlam in 2021, and is now a heel. She did well over the next several months and was eventually dethroned by Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38.

Lynch disappeared off WWE TV following her big loss and returned on the April 25, 2022 episode of RAW. To her surprise, Asuka made her long-anticipated return to WWE as well, interrupting her in the process. The two women have been feuding on the red brand ever since.

Despite being on-screen rivals, the two WWE Superstars have major respect for each other in real life. Shortly after handing over her RAW Women's title to Asuka, Lynch said the following to Sports Illustrated:

“She’s proven that you can do it all. You can be a badass and go off and have a family, you can come in and still kick more a**, have a YouTube show and be entertaining as all hell. The fact that she was the person to take that title from me meant a lot to me.” [H/T SI]

Although the two female stars have faced off on various occasions in the past, fans are pretty excited about the feud.

What are your thoughts on Lynch vs Asuka? Is it one of the best female feuds in recent years?

