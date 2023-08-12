[WATCH] Former WWE Champion botches signature move on SmackDown

A former WWE Champion botched his signature move during his match tonight on SmackDown.

Karrion Kross and AJ Styles have been embroiled in a rivalry since the former started targeting him before WWE Night of Champions. The two men even had a match several weeks ago which resulted in Styles emerging victorious.

A couple of weeks later, they had a mixed tag match which was won by Kross and Scarlett. Kross further went and made things personal when he attacked Karl Anderson setting up a match between both men for tonight.

Both men put on a brutal match. Karrion Kross dominated at the start of the match but Styles was able to rally toward the end. During the match, Styles went for his signature moonsault/reverse DDT combo but he botched the move by not landing properly. He then recovered and went for the reverse DDT but was unable to lift Kross and the two men fell awkwardly to the ground.

Scarlett tried to interfere in the match but this didn't stop the Phenomenal One from hitting the Styles clash for the win.

Check out a clip of the botch here.

AJ Styles attempting the reverse DDT

It will be interesting to see where this rivalry goes from here now that AJ Styles has gotten the better of Karrion Kross.

What did you make of this match on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee