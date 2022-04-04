Watch: Former WWE Champion and his daughter laugh hysterically at Vince McMahon's massive botch

Mick Foley and his daughter couldn't stop laughing after Vince McMahon's epic botch on WrestleMania Sunday.

At the Showcase of the Immortals, McMahon was on the receiving end of a Stunner at the hands of Stone Cold Steve Austin. The WWE Chairman botched the move and it made for quite an awkward visual. The clip immediately began trending on Wrestling Twitter and several wrestling personalities reacted to it.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley's son recorded his reaction to McMahon's major WrestleMania botch. Foley can be seen laughing uncontrollably at the botch. His daughter Noelle Foley shared a video on her official Twitter handle as well, in which she is laughing at what happened.

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley My son recorded my reaction to the world’s worst stunner. Enjoy! My son recorded my reaction to the world’s worst stunner. Enjoy! https://t.co/58kzus5FJH

Vince McMahon won his first WrestleMania match tonight

McMahon was in Austin Theory's corner for his singles match against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania Night 2. After Theory lost the match, McMahon entered the ring and a referee came out for an impromptu match. With an assist from Theory, Vince managed to defeat McAfee in what was his first WrestleMania victory.

McMahon is now 1-4 at WrestleMania. He has previously lost to Shane McMahon (WrestleMania 17), Hulk Hogan (WrestleMania 19), Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania 22), and Bret Hart (WrestleMania 26) at The Show of Shows.

Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled his first match in 19 years at WrestleMania Saturday in a winning effort against Kevin Owens. The Rattlesnake did quite well for a 57-year-old veteran and delivered a devastating Stunner to Owens for the win. With his victory, Austin created a new record for the longest time between two WrestleMania main events. His last WrestleMania headliner was against The Rock in 2001.

Both Austin Theory and Pat McAfee did a great job of selling Austin's Stunners. Vince McMahon, on the other hand, fumbled big time and the result was nothing short of hilarious. The WWE Chairman is currently 76-years-old. He is still incredibly well-built, but taking a Stunner at his age wasn't going to be an easy task in the least.

What was your immediate reaction to Vince McMahon's botch?

