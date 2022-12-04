Watch: Former WWE star Cain Velasquez gets a standing ovation as he returns after release from jail

Cain Velasquez made his professional wrestling return at the most recent AAA show in Phoenix, Arizona, and unsurprisingly received a hero's welcome. The former UFC Champion was recently released from jail after spending eight months in detention on multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Velasquez was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly shot a man in February. The individual he attacked had previously been arrested for reported child sex abuse on Cain's son. The former MMA star got a lot of support from the combat sports community following his arrest.

The 40-year-old star was finally granted a $1 million bail in November on the condition that he be under house arrest until his case trial was completed. It should be noted that Velasquez has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Cain Velasquez was allowed to compete at the latest Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide event, where he made his entrance to a predictably massive pop and a standing ovation. The former WWE star even cut a heartfelt promo and thanked fans for supporting him throughout the most challenging phase of his life.

Here's what he had to say in his first pro wrestling appearance since getting released from jail:

"Thank you. To be here tonight, guys, right now, is a dream come true. I truly appreciate it all, what you guys have already done, supported me and my family. Thank you, guys, forever. (fans applaud). My heart is happy to be here with you guys. I will always continue to fight forever. Keep going up forever. Thank you, guys."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting “To be here, in front of you guys, right now, it’s a dream come true. I truly appreciate it all, what you guys have always done, supporting me, my family.”



— Cain Velasquez in his first public appearance since being released from jail “To be here, in front of you guys, right now, it’s a dream come true. I truly appreciate it all, what you guys have always done, supporting me, my family.”— Cain Velasquez in his first public appearance since being released from jail https://t.co/cCjFdWcnOJ

Shaheen Al-Shatti @shaunalshatti Cain Velasquez, in his first public appearance since his release from jail, is all smiles as he receives a hero's welcome here at @luchalibreaaa in Tempe, AZ. Standing ovation at his alma mater. He calls this a dream come true after a difficult year. Cain Velasquez, in his first public appearance since his release from jail, is all smiles as he receives a hero's welcome here at @luchalibreaaa in Tempe, AZ. Standing ovation at his alma mater. He calls this a dream come true after a difficult year. https://t.co/narfiN3Kal

Cain Velasquez showed no signs of ring rust upon his in-ring return

Cain Velasquez's last WWE match happened in 2019 when he worked a tag team match alongside Humberto Carrillo at a house show. The star last wrestled a full-fledged match at AAA TripleMania Regia II on December 4th, 2021.

Despite spending nearly a year away from the squared circle, Cain Velasquez looked incredibly smooth in the ring. He performed some breathtaking Lucha Libre moves to stun the fans in Tempe, Arizona.

Wrestling under the 'El Toro' moniker, Velasquez donned his mask and wrestled in a tag team match that saw him deliver several high-risk maneuvers.

As you can see below in the show's epic footage, El Toro created an electric atmosphere on Saturday night. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion hit hurricanranas, spinning kicks and top-rope splashes to get massive reactions from the audience.

Shaheen Al-Shatti @shaunalshatti Cain Velasquez is out here having the time of his life. Man can still go. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Cain Velasquez is out here having the time of his life. Man can still go. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/8RaPnbmOhP

While Cain Velasquez still has a long legal battle ahead of him, wrestling and MMA fans would be glad to see him back in the public domain doing what he does best.

Vince McMahon loves a current star. Kurt Angle gave us all the details here.

Poll : 0 votes