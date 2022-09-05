Watch: Former WWE star Chelsea Green stuns fans by exposing herself at wrestling event

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green sent the internet into a meltdown after she took her top off at the recent Game Changer Wrestling show.

GCW's The Art of War event featured Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) defending his Internet title against Jimmy Lloyd. Cardona further raised the stakes of the match by announcing that he would end his GCW career if he lost.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion even came close to a crushing defeat as Lloyd locked him in a dangerous Boston Crab during the final minutes of their match. However, the former NXT star came to her husband's rescue and decided to utilize an unexpected distraction tactic to unsettle Jimmy Lloyd.

Green flashed her breasts from the apron, much to the shock of Jimmy Lloyd and the fans in attendance. Matt Cardona took advantage of the diversion and won the match with a low blow on Lloyd.

You can check out what Chelsea Green astonishingly did at the GCW show in the NSFW clip right here.

What has Chelsea Green been up to since her WWE release?

Before she was booted out of the company in April last year, Chelsea was reportedly viewed as a future top star in WWE's women's division.

A few untimely injury setbacks derailed her initial push as she was eventually included as part of the budget cuts in 2021.

Green has kept herself busy since leaving WWE and has primarily accompanied Matt Cardona in his endeavors, who has emerged as a credible heel on the independent circuit.

In addition to appearing for GCW, Chelsea Green has also been competing for IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, and a few other promotions, making her a relevant performer in the current landscape of women's wrestling.

Green is clearly enjoying her current run in professional wrestling and is regularly in the news for her bold decisions.

Do you see Chelsea Green having another WWE stint in the future under Triple H? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 most controversial WWE promos of all time

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali