WATCH: Former WWE star Mojo Rawley introduces the Gronkowski brothers in sparring session with Logan Paul

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley recently appeared on Logan Paul's YouTube channel. He introduced the Gronkowski brothers during their sparring session with the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

In the lead-up to Paul's boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, the former released a video of him sparring with the Gronkowski siblings. He boxed Dan Gronkowski, Gordie Gronkowski Jr., Chris Gronkowski and Glenn Gronkowski in his most recent vlog.

Rawley, a good friend of Rob Gronkowski, introduced the other four Gronk siblings as they sparred with Logan Paul. Rob himself was also seen in the video keeping a close eye on the fights.

Check out Logan Paul's recent vlog below:

As expected, Logan Paul was pretty much the better man inside the boxing ring than the Gronk brothers. By the end of the clip, Logan gave a shoutout to The Gronk brothers' YouTube channel, and he and Rob also teased a potential boxing match down the road.

At this year's WrestleMania 37, Logan Paul was a vital part of Kevin Owens' feud against Sami Zayn. Paul even took a stunner from Owens after the former WWE Universal Champion defeated Zayn on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Meanwhile, Rawley was let go by WWE not too long ago. The former 24/7 Champion was released from his contract on April 15, 2021, after months of inactivity.

Logan Paul will box Floyd Mayweather on June 6

Logan Paul will be returning to the boxing ring on June 6 for a bout against Floyd Mayweather. Having competed only twice in the boxing ring, Logan will aim to pull off the biggest upset in boxing history by beating the undefeated legend.

Paul has competed twice against fellow YouTuber KSI. The first bout between the pair ended in a draw and the second was won by the Brit. The fight between Logan Paul and Mayweather will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.