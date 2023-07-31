Watch: Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax reacts to NSFW picture of Charlotte Flair 

Charlotte Flair is a 14-time Women's Champion in WWE. She is called The Queen of the women's division, and recently, she has been sharing some interesting photos on her Instagram and Twitter.

The former Women's Champion shared an NSFW image from her recent bikini photoshoot where she was on the beach, and Jax reacted to make it clear that she believes Flair is still The Queen.

The former WWE Superstar shared a gif of Miley Cyrus putting a crown back on her head, which had a clear message.

Nia Jax was released from WWE back in 2021 before making her return to the company as part of the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. Many believed this would lead to her returning full-time, but this was the last time Jax was seen.

Despite her absence, Jax has remained active on social media and remains on Twitter under her real name, Lina Fanene.

Charlotte Flair will be fighting for the Women's Championship at WWE SummerSlam

Charlotte Flair will be looking to regain her Women's Championship this weekend at SummerSlam when she takes on Asuka and Bianca Belair in a triple-threat match.

The three women have been embroiled in a feud since her return to the company several weeks ago, when she set her sights on Asuka, despite Belair already having a rematch.

Flair is already a 14-time Women's Champion and is looking to get one step closer to her father's long-standing record if she can claim her 15th. Of course, IYO SKY is also seen as an issue heading into the match since Miss Money in the Bank has made it clear she will be watching over proceedings.

Do you think Charlotte Flair will walk out of SummerSlam with the Women's Championship? Share your thoughts and predictions for the show in the comments section below...