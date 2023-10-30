Watch: Former WWE Superstar returns for the first time in almost three years 

It's officially considered Spooky Season, and it wouldn't be the same without former WWE Superstar The Boogeyman.

One of the strangest superstars in history, The Boogeyman has always been a hit around Halloween, and earlier this week, the former star returned backstage at a recent event to mingle with the current crop of stars.

The company's official Twitter page recently shared a video of Boogeyman eating worms and scaring Pretty Deadly, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and even Grayson Waller.

The man himself hasn't been seen on TV since RAW Legends night back in January 2021, where he was once again seen backstage scaring superstars and legends. Interestingly, his last match was way back in 2015, which was the last time he was seen in a wrestling ring for his former company.

Boogeyman hasn't wrestled for WWE in more than eight years

The Boogeyman has made several appearances for WWE over the past decade but hasn't wrestled a match since he was part of the annual Royal Rumble in January 2015.

At 59 years old, it's hard to imagine that The Boogeyman would be open to another run in WWE, but his last wrestling match only came back in March 2022, meaning that he could have remained in shape and be open to another run if it was offered to him.

The former star wrestled at the JCW Pontiac Show in Pontiac, Michigan, in March 2022, which was seemingly his final match.

Boogeyman was released back in March 2009, and has been working outside of the company for more than a decade while being called back to appear at special events when required.

Do you think The Boogeyman has one more run in him? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

