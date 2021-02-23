Watch: The Boogeyman sings Bray Wyatt's "He's got the whole world in his hands" in a spooky video

Former WWE Superstar The Boogeyman has been teasing a return to WWE for quite some time now and fans have been wanting to see him face "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in what would be a massive dream match.

The Boogeyman has now shared the following spooky video through his Twitter account where he can be seen singing Bray Wyatt's infamous song - "He's got the whole world, in his hands". Is The Boogeyman teasing a return and a feud against the former Universal Champion?

That song sounds very familiar. pic.twitter.com/oRccGael1Y — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) February 23, 2021

The history between The Boogeyman and Bray Wyatt

The Boogeyman returned at WWE Royal Rumble 2015 and came face to face with Bray Wyatt in the "over the top rope" match. The confrontation between the two was met with a massive pop from the fans in attendance. Wyatt eliminated him from the Royal Rumble match pretty quickly, following which The Boogeyman teased a proper feud between the two. However, that didn't happen as it was just a one-off appearance from the veteran.

Who all want to see this happen Bray Wyatt n Boogeyman "Fued".. pic.twitter.com/BiuIRhe11M — BOOGEYMAN (@realboogey) January 27, 2015

Bray Wyatt's transformation to his sinister alter-ego The Fiend has been a great success story for WWE. There are several dream feuds that the WWE Universe wants to see The Fiend in, and the one against The Boogeyman surely comes on that list.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on a potential feud between The Boogeyman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.