WATCH: Former WWE Women's Champion posts tearful video ahead of her huge title match 

After leaving WWE last year in a controversial fashion, former Women's Champion Mercedes Moné (a.k.a Sasha Banks) posted an emotional video ahead of her recent move to New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The 31-year-old made her shocking arrival for the Japanese promotion on January 4th, 2023, after she surprised current IWGP Women's Champion and former WWE star Kairi.

Earlier today, the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion even posted a video on social media where she teased an in-depth look into her post-WWE journey.

Whilst Moné left World Wrestling Entertainment on a sour note last May, it cannot be denied that she made a huge impact as one of the pioneers of modern women’s wrestling.

WWE Legend wants to face Mercedes Moné

Despite having wrestled iconic women's stars such as Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch, one star Moné has yet to face in her career is Mickie James.

During a recent interview with SEScoops, the current IMPACT Women's Champion praised Mercedes for her move to New Japan and also stated that she would like to have a one-on-one match with her in the future.

"She is a star. The fact that she doesn’t need to be on a roster because she could go act or she could go do a lot of things, it shows that she has a genuine passion for wrestling and she’s great." James added: ""I’ve never had a singles match with Sasha [Banks] and I would really, really love to have a singles match with Mercedes. We could just book it at my house [in the barn]. I’ll send her the address. I’ll set up the ring.” (h/t SEScoops)

Mercedes Moné's first match for New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to take place this Saturday in San Jose at Battle in the Balley as she is all set to challenge Kairi for the IWGP Women’s Championship.

What are your thoughts on Mercedes Moné leaving WWE for New Japan Pro Wrestling?

