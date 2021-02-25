Watch: Free agent Thea Trinidad (Zelina Vega) reveals new look 

Thea Trinidad, fka Zelina Vega, was released from the WWE on November 20th, 2020. The fans were justifiably shocked by the development as Trinidad was considered one of Vince McMahon's favorites and a future star in the WWE women's division.

However, WWE's third-party edict and Trinidad's reported breach of contract spelled the end of her stint in the company. Trinidad's 90-day non-compete clause expired recently, and the former WWE Superstar is yet to decide her in-ring future.

Trinidad, however, continues to be an active personality and influencer on Social media and Twitch. The former NXT Superstar took to Twitter recently and showed off her new look. Zega now has red in her hair, and her tweet was also accompanied by a message for her Twitch followers. You can check it out below:

Good morning gamers ♥️🖤

New hurrr right thurrrrr. pic.twitter.com/s580N4D666 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) February 24, 2021

As noted earlier via Fightful Select, Thea Trinidad's 90-day non-compete clause expired on February 11th, and as things stand, she is a free agent. Trinidad dropped a big teaser last Wednesday on Twitter by hinting at the possibility of showing up on AEW Dynamite.

Trinidad didn't appear, but her social media activity points towards something brewing behind the scenes.

Why did Thea Trinidad get released from WWE?

Thea Trinidad's controversial WWE release stemmed from WWE's decisions about talent and third-party platforms. Vince McMahon banned the Superstars from using platforms such as Twitch and Cameo.

The Superstars were told to cease control of their third-party accounts, and the inability to do so would lead to fines, suspensions, and contract terminations. The company would also later come up with a set of rules to monitor the talents' third-party agreements.

Thea Trinidad was one of the most active Twitch streamers in the locker room, and her release was directly related to WWE's third-party regulations. Sports Illustrated had reported that Trinidad was officially released for breaching her contract. Thea Trinidad also put out a tweet supporting unionization in wrestling moments before WWE announced her departure from the company.

Thea Trinidad can be found on Twitch, and wrestling fans should keep an eye out for her as she could pop up on any wrestling show soon.