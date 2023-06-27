WATCH: Funny WWE backstage segment goes viral, fans say it's better than The Usos' 'repeated' feuds

WWE delivered an action-packed show on RAW this week with a hilarious backstage segment featuring top champions as one of its underrated highlights.

It all started with Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther brutally attacking Matt Riddle backstage, leaving The Original Bro will a hurt leg. Later in the night, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens approached the two Imperium members backstage and scripted comedic gold.

Kaiser asked the Undisputed Tag Team Champions to 'keep walking,' but KO and Zayn were prepared to give Imperium a taste of their medicine. Owens was angry enough to scream at Kaiser but had to ask Sami Zayn why they were there.

To make things worse, he was shocked when Zayn insisted they were there for their friend Riddle and had to make Imperium pay for their attack. KO looked confused but quickly got on board. The segment set up a brilliant singles match between The Master Strategist and Gunther on RAW.

The entire segment was effortlessly hilarious, with Kaiser and Owens drawing the best out of each other's comedic timing. You can watch the entire exchange below:

Kevin Owens comedic timing is incredible

Owens also took over commentary when Zayn locked horns with Gunther in their match on WWE RAW. He was brilliant on the mic, encouraging his tag team partner while roasting Imperium.

WWE fans hail Kevin Owens for incredible humor on RAW

Kevin Owens has been one of the most entertaining characters on WWE television, especially with his a̶n̶g̶e̶r̶ ̶i̶s̶s̶u̶e̶s̶ idiot issues. The WWE Universe credited KO for stealing the show during the aforementioned backstage segment on RAW.

Many noted that he owns every segment he is in, regardless of his role, whereas others argued that it is better than The Usos' "repetitive feuds." Here's how fans reacted to the viral video featuring Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Gunther, and Ludwig Kaiser.

Kevin Owens is doing the best work of his career with this stuff lately. I love every bit of it.

Gunther was trying so hard not to break too with the amount of smiles he cracked.

Giovanni Vinci, the third Imperium member, made a surprise appearance during the match and later helped Gunther sneak a win over Sami Zayn. This prompted an all-out brawl between the champions and the heel stable. At one point, KO was left alone fighting against The Ring General and Kaiser.

However, Riddle walked out to a huge pop and assisted the Undisputed Tag Team Champions in clearing the ring. The babyface trio destroyed Imperium to make a statement on RAW.

Riddle is set to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank 2023. While they have been involved in an intense feud, Imperium's backstage interactions with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have accounted for unforgettable segments on the red brand lately.

