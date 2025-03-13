[WATCH] Goldberg's heartfelt interaction with a fan

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has been away from the wrestling scene for a while. However, the icon recently took the time to interact with a fan.

Ad

Goldberg has been in the wrestling business for a while but hasn't competed in a ring. While the WWE Hall of Fame has other commitments, he was recently seen interacting with a fan at a supermarket and he even sent a heartfelt message for a young fan.

A video recently surfaced where the two-time Universal Champion interacted with a fan. During this, he also recorded a video message for the fan's son, who's set to turn 15. The veteran sent his best wishes to the young fan and left. Later, he uploaded the video on his Instagram account:

Ad

Trending

"Honored to help putting a smile on a kid’s face," Goldberg wrote on Instagram.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is set to retire from in-ring competition in 2025

Last year, Bill Goldberg appeared in Atlanta for Bad Blood 2024 and attended the show with his family. Later, Gunther showed up and insulted the WWE Hall of Famer, which caused the veteran to hop the barricade. Luckily for the World Heavyweight Champion, the security took care of it.

Ad

Many expected the two heavyweights to clash after the event, but the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion had other plans. He announced that he would retire from in-ring competition in the summer of 2025 in the Stamford-based promotion.

Fans, critics, and veterans in and around the industry reacted, and many wondered who would be Da Man's final opponent. While there's no solid answer yet, Gunther has already set up a storyline with the veteran at Bad Blood.

Ad

The two-time Universal Champion will eventually return to the Stamford-based promotion in order to build his retirement match. There's a high chance that Bill might become a regular on the weekly product after WrestleMania 41, heading into his last match, which might take place at SummerSlam 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback