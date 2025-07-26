[WATCH] Gunther destroyed by Grand Slam Champion after SmackDown goes off the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 26, 2025 03:01 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Gunther won't be defending his World Title in a Street Fight at SummerSlam like John Cena, but he got the chance to do so after SmackDown went off the air on July 25th. He was put through the table by a legendary Grand Slam Champion/

Ad

As you likely know, Gunther will be facing CM Punk at Night One of SummerSlam 2025, with the match expected to headline the show on Saturday. It's going to be a tense affair as he takes on The Best in the World in what can only be described as a dream match.

However, after SmackDown went off the air on 25th July, he faced legendary Grand Slam Champion, AJ Styles, and presumably defeated him in a Street Fight. After the match, Styles sent the Ring General Gunther through the table, teasing a chase of the World Heavyweight Championship. You can watch the full video below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

This was the second dark match of the night, as the first one saw Lyra Valkyria defeating another WWE veteran.

It was supposedly an incredible Street Fight, which shouldn't come as a surprise, as both men are veterans in the ring. AJ Styles is considered by many as the best in-ring performer of his generation.

Ad

The Phenomenal One will be facing Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam 2025 in an attempt to regain the Intercontinental Title, which he first won in 2020.

SummerSlam is going to be a huge night for both men.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications