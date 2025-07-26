[WATCH] Gunther destroyed by Grand Slam Champion after SmackDown goes off the air

Gunther won't be defending his World Title in a Street Fight at SummerSlam like John Cena, but he got the chance to do so after SmackDown went off the air on July 25th. He was put through the table by a legendary Grand Slam Champion/As you likely know, Gunther will be facing CM Punk at Night One of SummerSlam 2025, with the match expected to headline the show on Saturday. It's going to be a tense affair as he takes on The Best in the World in what can only be described as a dream match.However, after SmackDown went off the air on 25th July, he faced legendary Grand Slam Champion, AJ Styles, and presumably defeated him in a Street Fight. After the match, Styles sent the Ring General Gunther through the table, teasing a chase of the World Heavyweight Championship. You can watch the full video below:This was the second dark match of the night, as the first one saw Lyra Valkyria defeating another WWE veteran.It was supposedly an incredible Street Fight, which shouldn't come as a surprise, as both men are veterans in the ring. AJ Styles is considered by many as the best in-ring performer of his generation.The Phenomenal One will be facing Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam 2025 in an attempt to regain the Intercontinental Title, which he first won in 2020.SummerSlam is going to be a huge night for both men.