[Watch] Heartwarming video of The Rock surprising his mother with an incredible gift

WWE icon The Rock has taken to social media with a video showing him giving his mother an incredible gift.

Dwayne Johnson has certainly been keeping himself busy as of late, involved in a number of projects. Not only is he heavily involved in the next season of the former Vince McMahon project the XFL, but he also recently celebrated the season finale of Young Rock, the NBC sitcom based on his life. He also took to social media to share the first Black Adam trailer, a film based on the DC comic book character of the same name. On top of all this, there are always persistent rumours of a potential WWE return for The Great One.

Now, The People's Champion has decided to share the success that some of these projects have brought him. Taking to Instagram, the former WWE Champion shared a video of his mother getting a new house, bought by her Hollywood star son.

"I surprised my mom and bought her a new home. Took me and my design team 8 weeks to get it ready, where she could walk thru her front door for the very first time and everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise." he wrote.

When did The Rock last appeared on WWE TV?

Johnson last appeared on WWE TV during an episode of SmackDown in October 2019.

The 20th Anniversary edition of WWE's Blue Show saw Brahma Bull and The Man Becky Lynch take the fight to Baron Corbin. When The Lone Wolf was sent packing, Lynch and Johnson celebrated in the ring.

It is often rumoured that the Rock will return to the ring at some point to face his cousin, Roman Reigns. However, nothing yet has been confirmed by either WWE or The Rock himself.

It will be interesting to see when The Rock pops up next, and if he ever returns to the ring. You can read more about The Great One by clicking here.

