[WATCH] Hilarious botch involving Triple H at the start of Wrestlepalooza 2025

By Rohit Nath
Published Sep 20, 2025 23:25 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Wrestlepalooza 2025 marked the start of the WWE-ESPN deal, which made it unsurprising that Triple H was in Indianapolis to start the proceedings. However, after this, there was a hilarious (production) botch involving The Game.

When The King of Kings came out, it was after an incredible hype package that saw the rise of WWE and ESPN parallel throughout the 1980s, 90s, and 2000s before becoming the sports and sports entertainment juggernaut they are today. It was hyped as a match made in heaven, and just like the Netflix premiere, Triple H was out to address not only WWE fans but people who might be watching WWE for the first time.

After his segment, Pat McAfee was shown appearing backstage in an unexpected move. However, it should have been expected, as McAfee has ties to Indianapolis and was reportedly responsible for getting the Royal Rumble there this year. But what was hilarious was that while McAfee was embracing Tyrese Haliburton, Triple H was spotted running in the background to get back to the gorilla position. This was a production botch.

Ultimately, it could have been avoided had the camera panned a little more to the right, but then again, we wouldn't have gotten that hilarious shot of Triple H running along with some other staff.

It was a funny way to start the ESPN partnership, but nevertheless, that's just how things operate when the cameras aren't rolling. It's just that in this case, they happened to be rolling and they captured that moment perfectly.

As for McAfee, this was his first time back in WWE in several months after he requested for some time off. He has a lot of projects that he is juggling at once, and he isn't particularly financially incentivized to be a commentator in WWE. He does it for the love of the game and nothing else.

