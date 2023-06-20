[WATCH] Hilarious interaction between Roman Reigns and WWE official during a live event

The wrestling community often dubs Roman Reigns a menace on social media platforms after he became The Tribal Chief. Recently, WWE Universe found a hilarious interaction between the Undisputed Champion and a referee during his title defense against Rey Mysterio on a live event.

Earlier this year, WWE announced Roman Reigns' first title defense after WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief was scheduled to face Rey Mysterio on a live event during Father's Day weekend. This was Reigns' first defense with the new WWE Undisputed belt.

During his title defense, a hysterical interaction occurred between The Tribal Chief and the referee when he tried to stop Reigns, who grabbed Rey Mysterio's mask. Instead, the champion shifted his focus toward the official and threw him out of the ring. Check it out:

Fortunately, Reigns was not disqualified for his actions and won the match with the help of Dominik Mysterio.

Bobby Lashley sends a message to Roman Reigns after WWE SmackDown

Last week, Roman Reigns received another betrayal: Jey Uso leaving The Bloodline for Jimmy Uso. Main Event Jey super kicked The Tribal Chief, and The Usos also laid out Solo Sikoa in the show's final moments.

The two teams are now set to settle their differences in a tag team match at WWE Money in the Bank 2023, and the match is dubbed Bloodline Civil War. However, another star reacted to The Tribal Chief oddly losing his comrades.

Bobby Lashley, who is currently not on weekly television, wanted to face Roman Reigns after the Draft. Unfortunately, the All-Mighty has yet to enter the squared circle against The Tribal Chief. Here's how Lashley reacted to the segment:

Lashley sent a cryptic message to The Tribal Chief, and it will be interesting to see if the two stars come face to face in the distant future. The All-Mighty is one of the few stars to get a clean win over Reigns in the company.

