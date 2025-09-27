[WATCH] Horrible botch involving 41-year-old star in the finish of Tiffany Stratton's title match on Smackdown

Tiffany Stratton had to overcome the odds to continue her reign as WWE Women's Champion, and she is now headed to Perth for Crown Jewel 2025. The finish, unfortunately, saw a horrible botch.The main event of SmackDown saw Tiffany Stratton defending her WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill. This match had been a long time coming, and many believed that this could also be when we saw the end of Stratton's title reign, which is now set to touch ten months. Ultimately, in the end, it was Stratton who retained the title after hitting the prettiest moonsault ever on the 41-year-old Nia Jax.However, what was notable before this was that prior to the main finish, Nia Jax forgot to kick out at two-and-a-half, forcing the referee Daphnie LeShaunn to stop the count in the weirdest moment possible. You can look at the video below: On one hand, it looks like Nia Jax's shoulders were already up, while on the other, it just looked horrible because Jax didn't technically kick out. It was unclear whether this was a miscommunication or just a slip-up moment. Normally, referees are informed to do the count regardless of whether a superstar forgets to kick out.So technically, by the normal rules, Daphnie LeShaunn should have counted to three anyway. But if Nia Jax's shoulders were up, then it's even odder because the count shouldn't have even been made in the first place.Either way, following this, Tiffany Stratton was quick to hit the prettiest moonsault ever, seemingly ending her rivalry with Nia Jax and possibly Jade Cargill as well. For now, Stratton has a big task ahead of her at Crown Jewel as she faces Women's World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer in a Champion vs Champion match.The show ended with the two Champions facing off.