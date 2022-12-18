[WATCH] How Rhea Ripley reacted to fans booing her on WWE RAW?

Rhea Ripley had some fun at the expense of a WWE fan in a hilarious clip that's currently making the rounds on social media.

It wouldn't be a stretch to call The Nightmare one of the best heels on WWE TV today. Ripley is doing some of the best work of her career as a part of The Judgment Day.

Ripley occasionally loves to have fun on camera with her amusing antics in the ring or at ringside. A fan page recently shared a video from RAW that shows The Judgment Day members walking to the back.

A bunch of fans started booing the stable as it made its way up the ramp. Suddenly, Rhea Ripley stormed towards one of the fans and asked the following, "What are you doing?" in an intimidating tone.

The jumpscare worked wonders, as can be seen in the clip below:

Rhea Ripley has nothing but love for her ardent fans

The Nightmare has opened up on various occasions about her bond with WWE fans. Ripley has had to deal with angry trolls multiple times, but she has immense love and respect for her passionate fans.

She recently spoke with NY Post and shared her take on interactions with her fans:

“People love to hate us and that’s something not many people can do, go out there and have people sort of think that your cool and then absolutely hate you and what you do at the same time. It’s been really fun for me going out there scre*ing with the fans. A lot of times it doesn’t get caught on camera, but lately, it has been. It makes them feel like their part of the moment. So when it gets caught on camera, I love it so much.” [H/T NY Post]

The 26-year-old has already done enough in the Stamford-based promotion to warrant a Hall of Fame induction somewhere down the line. Ripley has a long way to go, and her fans would want nothing but to see her succeed further in her career.

What do you think of Rhea Ripley's hilarious interaction with fans on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments below.

