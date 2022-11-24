Watch: Hulk Hogan wins the internet with a heartfelt surprise for a deaf-blind couple

Hulk Hogan hasn't been around a wrestling ring in a while, but Hulkamania still runs wild, brother! The WWE Hall of Famer recently surprised a deaf-blind couple at his beach shop in Florida, and footage of the interaction is now going viral on the internet.

The couple was at the cash register when Hulk Hogan walked up to them to express his gratitude. Hogan allowed the man and woman to touch his iconic mustache and bulging biceps, which helped them recognize the former WWE Champion.

Hulk Hogan also revealed that he'd recently seen the couple in the neighborhood rocking his merchandise but wasn't aware they were blind and deaf.

Here's what The Hulkster said during an emotional meeting with the fans:

"They've got the Hulkamania hats on, brother. I ran 'em down the streets the other day, and I was yelling; I didn't know they couldn't hear me, but we love them to death, man. They are way on the team! Now I know I can't talk to them, just hug them and kiss them. Feel the stache!"

Several fans also commented on the amazing moment, and we've compiled some of the best reactions below:

JERRY 🚂 @Jerry_Spades @WrestlingNewsCo All people need to do is feel the beard, and they know it’s Hulk Hogan @WrestlingNewsCo All people need to do is feel the beard, and they know it’s Hulk Hogan

Joongi 🎄 @Joongi__

The way she "Who is th- HULKSTER!" @WrestlingNewsCo It's so funny how they instantly know who he is lolThe way she "Who is th- HULKSTER!" @WrestlingNewsCo It's so funny how they instantly know who he is lolThe way she "Who is th- HULKSTER!"

Russ Papia @russpapia @WrestlingNewsCo @Andersson_Greg I love that the way he confirmed that it was him was that he let them feel his mustache brother @WrestlingNewsCo @Andersson_Greg I love that the way he confirmed that it was him was that he let them feel his mustache brother

Hulk Hogan has not made a WWE appearance since WrestleMania 37

Despite being involved in a few controversies over the years, Hulk Hogan remains one of the most popular names in the professional wrestling world.

The 69-year-old legend co-hosted WrestleMania 37 alongside Titus O'Neil and even participated in a few segments on the show. While Hogan might still be under a Legends contract, the WWE landscape has changed drastically since his last appearance at the 2021 WrestleMania event.

Vince McMahon is no longer the company's undisputed leader, as the longtime boss was forced to resign from all his roles and announce his retirement in July after multiple allegations of misconduct.

Hulk has always been one of Vince McMahon's favorites, as the former CEO often got him back whenever he needed to pop a rating on TV. Triple H is seemingly doing things differently as WWE's Chief Content Officer, but you can't keep a name like Hogan away from wrestling for long.

What's your favorite memory of the legendary superstar? Share in the comments section below.

