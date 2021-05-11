WATCH: Humberto Carrillo suffers potentially serious injury on Monday Night RAW

Humberto Carrillo was set to prove himself against Sheamus tonight, but a freak accident may have put him on the shelf for the foreseeable future. Viewers of WWE Monday Night RAW may have seen Humberto Carrillo, unfortunately, suffer an injury during his rematch with the US Champion.

Carrillo has been feuding with the Belfast Brawler ever since Sheamus won the title at WWE WrestleMania. Sheamus refused to believe that the handsome young luchador was near his level, repeatedly beating him down before he could get a real chance.

On RAW tonight, Carrillo was taking the fight to the multi-time WWE champion until a sunset flip powerbomb ended in disaster.

Humberto Carrillo hurt his leg or hip on RAW

During Humberto Carrillo's match with Sheamus, a sunset flip over the ropes was meant to send the WWE US Champion into the announcer's desk. Unfortunately, Sheamus didn't go that far and landed right on top of Carrillo's bent leg.

This is the botched sunset flip that caused Humberto Carrillo and maybe Sheamus to get injured. The referee immediately stopped the match. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/3BrbzatCbn — WrestlingNews.co - WWE/AEW News (@WrestlingNewsCo) May 11, 2021

Carrillo immediately motioned to the side that he wasn't okay, and you could even see Sheamus checking on him before the ref made the call to cut the match short. He may have damaged his hip as he held onto it while crawling away from the crash zone.

We here at SK Wrestling wish the best for Humberto Carrillo and hope it's nothing too serious. Stay tuned for more breaking news regarding this unfortunate event.