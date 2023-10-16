[WATCH] "I don't know who you are" – Roman Reigns sends an angry message to a WWE fan, here's why

WWE megastar, Roman Reigns, recently sent an angry message to a fan in a video that's currently making the rounds on social media.

Reigns is hands down the biggest heel in WWE today. The man behind the character, Leati Joseph Anoaʻi, is an incredible human being who has nothing but love for his millions of fans.

Roman Reigns recently made his big return to WWE TV on last week's SmackDown. Before the show, he met a young fan via Make-A-Wish who asked Reigns to send a quick message to TikTok user Theorypill. Here's an excerpt from Reigns' comment:

"Hey Theorypill. I don't know who you are. But my buddy does, says you've been running your mouth. Saying I've not been on the job, that I'm on vacation doing whatever you think I've been doing. But that's the thing: you don't know what I've been doing. You know what I've been doing? I've been in the lab, the movement lab, training my a** off for this night here in Tulsa."

Expand Tweet

The fan then shared the video on TikTok, and it was later reshared by several users on Twitter (X). He explained in the comments that he simply wanted Reigns to make an amusing video. Reigns seemingly asked him if he wanted his tone to be angry or normal. The fan chose the first option, and it resulted in Reigns cutting an 'angry' promo on Theorypill.

The story behind Reigns' angry promo on a fan.

A clueless Theorypill later shared a tweet wondering why Reigns called him out in the video.

Roman Reigns is currently feuding with LA Knight on SmackDown

Reigns speared LA Knight to close out last week's episode of SmackDown. The Spear came mere seconds after Knight defeated Solo Sikoa in singles competition.

It seems like a Reigns vs. LA Knight match is on the horizon. WWE fans have been behind Knight for quite some time now, and they would love nothing more than to see him dethrone the Tribal Chief.

Drop your reactions to Roman Reigns' 'angry' promo on a fan!