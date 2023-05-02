[WATCH] "I pi**ed blood" - WWE Hall of Famer shares clip and says he suffered a legit long-term injury from Randy Savage's elbow drop

The "fake" world of professional wrestling can often lead to real injuries, and WWE Hall of Famer DDP recently opened up about being on the receiving end of a nasty flying elbow drop from Randy Savage.

While many have come close, no one has arguably hit the iconic move as well as the Macho Man did in his prime. Fans miss seeing Randy Savage soar through the air and gain great elevation before landing a perfectly-placed elbow to his opponent's chest as the late great legend picked up several memorable wins with his finishing maneuver.

Diamond Dallas Page recently revealed on Reddit that he once actually hurt himself from the elbow drop. The move's impact was so brutal that he "pi**sed blood" after his kidney and ribs were painfully "trashed."

The former WCW Champion, unfortunately, experienced the long-standing effects of the injury as he had to tape himself up for the entirety of his run with the company.

While the doctor advised him to take a break from in-ring action, DDP courageously continued his angle with Randy Savage, as he recalled below while also sharing a clip of the moment that caused the injury in the first place:

"And you wonder why my ribs and back were always taped up! I PI**ED BLOOD for the duration of my feud with Randy from these elbows. My kidneys and ribs were trashed, doctors insisted I take time off, but of course I'm not gonna dip out on THIS....stupid yeah but my dreams were the only thing that mattered at that point in time (of which I knew was limited!)."

Does Diamond Dallas Page regret not taking an injury hiatus during his feud with Randy Savage?

After winning multiple titles and putting together a Hall of Fame career in WWE, Randy Savage moved to WCW in 1994 and became a mainstay in the company in the years that followed. Savage eventually joined the nWo and began a feud with the rising star at the time, Diamond Dallas Page, in 1997.

The rivalry was amongst the best storylines in all of pro wrestling back then and helped establish DDP as a household name despite starting late in the business.

Page knew the importance of working with Savage, who he called "one of the greatest of all time." The Macho Man was even willing to lose to DDP, which was too big a deal for the Master of the Diamond Cutter, and he chose to work through the pain during their critically-acclaimed program.

DDP continued:

"I gave everything I had to give in that ring, and wouldn't you know.... one of the Greatest Of All Time, Macho Man Randy Savage, decides himself to put me over. NO REGRETS. Man this FAKE stuff really hurts!!!"

Where would Randy Savage's elbow drop rank amongst the greatest finishers of all time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

