[Watch] Iconic WWE RAW moment took place on TV over 19 years ago

WWE RAW is the longest-running weekly television program in history. The show has been a host to numerous iconic moments that have a special place in wrestling folklore and history. One of those moments happened over 19 years ago but still is talked about.

Evolution is one of the most iconic and successful factions in WWE history, with all members ending up as multiple-time world champions and megastars. The group was led by Triple H in the early 2000s, which included the legendary Ric Flair, the powerhouse Batista, and young Randy Orton.

During the group’s run, Triple H reigned as World Heavyweight Champion for most of it. The heel faction was at the peak of its powers after Armageddon in 2003. All the titles on RAW for the men's division were held by Evolution. The Game, however, ended up losing his title to Chris Benoit at Wrestlemania XX in a triple-threat match that also included Shawn Michaels.

Orton later won a battle royal to become the number one contender for Benoit’s title, which made him the youngest world champion in the history of the company at the ripe age of 24. His fellow faction members threw a celebration marking the new World Heavyweight Champion’s huge win. The celebration turned sour when Batista slammed Orton in the direction of The Game.

Randy Orton has been out injured for over a year

Randy Orton has been off television since being attacked by The Usos last year in May. The attack took place after a unification match for the Tag Team titles. The 43-year-old is taking time off to heal from a legitimate back injury.

There is still no certainty about when the 14-time former World Champion will return to in-ring action, but the fans are clearly excited to see a motivated and healthy Orton back on their screens soon.

