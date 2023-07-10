[WATCH] Injured WWE Superstar performs at a music concert

Being a WWE Superstar is not easy. It involves constant traveling and ensuring that you keep yourself injury free, among many other things. Recently, injured star Braun Strauman was spotted performing at a Zach Bryan concert.

Braun Strowman has been out of action for almost two months due to a neck injury. Last month he underwent surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae in Alabama and, since then, has been on a positive road to recovery.

In addition to his post about his recovery last month, a recent video shows the former Universal Champion enjoying a Zach Bryan concert, performing on stage at the event.

The video shows Strowman taking the stage and singing one of Bryan's songs for the live crowd. Toward the end of the video, he was seen hyping the crowd and paying his respects to the music star.

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman hates not being able to wrestle

During his time away from WWE, Braun Strowman has been active on Twitter, sharing important updates regarding his time away from the ring.

Storwman first updated his fans regarding his return to lightweight training and getting back to exercise.

In another update, it looked like Braun was a little emotional about the fact that he couldn't wrestle in the near future. Strowman said that he hated the fact that he was away from wrestling two years ago, and now he has to face the same.

"I’m not gonna lie. This is hard. I hate not being able to do what I love. Especially after it was taken away from me two years ago. Being back where I love and then again having it taken away again by things that I couldn’t control yet again is hard. I just want to wrestle!" tweeted Strowman.

The last time the WWE Universe saw the Monster Among Men in action was on the May 1 edition of RAW, where he teamed up with Ricochet to face Alpha Academy.

