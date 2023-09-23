[Watch] Injured WWE Superstar shares their journey of road to recovery on SmackDown

WWE recently provided an update regarding the injury status of Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince during the latest episode of SmackDown.

The duo had a great start to its main roster run. From entertaining promos to impressive in-ring chemistry, they stood out as one of the formidable up-and-coming teams. However, their momentum was cut short when Prince injured his shoulder during a match against the Brawling Brutes.

During the latest episode, WWE shared a video package showcasing Prince's recovery journey. With his tag team partner Kit Wilson by his side, he was seen involved in various conditioning exercises.

Wilson was also seen motivating the injured superstar during his road to recovery. Watch the hilarious video below:

Expand Tweet

Pretty Deadly is expected to return soon. Adam Pearce provided an update last week stating that the injured shoulder was almost healed and Prince was close to an in-ring return.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former NXT Tag Team Champions.

What did you make of the segment on Friday Night SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star