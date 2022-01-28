Watch: Inside look at Royal Rumble 2022 stage construction in new footage

The first look at the Royal Rumble 2022 stage construction has come out.

The 35th annual WWE Royal Rumble event is set to emanate from The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The card is absolutely stacked and fans are expecting a bunch of surprises at the event, including some big returns.

An Instagram user named Tom Green has shared an inside look at the stage construction for the upcoming Royal Rumble 2022 event. Check out his story HERE. You can also watch the clip below:

Royal Rumble 2022 is scheduled to take place on January 29, 2022

The Dome at America's Center has a seating capacity of more than 65000. Royal Rumble is one of WWE's "Big Four" events. The company goes out of its way to make it a special event almost every year. The Men's and Women's Rumble matches always feature big returns of superstars from the glorious past.

The upcoming event features two Rumble matches, as has been the tradition since 2018. The winner of the Men's Rumble will go on to challenge for the WWE/Universal title at WrestleMania 38. The winner of the Women's Rumble will challenge for the RAW/SmackDown/NXT Women's title at The Show of Shows.

In a match that has been 15 years in the making, Becky Lynch will defend her RAW Women's title against Doudrop. Lynch has held the belt for months on end now, and is determined to leave The Dome with the coveted belt on her shoulder.

In one of the most anticipated matches of the night, Universal Champion Roman Reigns will take on his former Shield stablemate Seth Rollins. These two men were once the best of friends but a lot has changed over the past three years or so. Reigns has beaten a long string of top names over the past 500+ days, and it remains to be seen if Rollins will become another victim of The Tribal Chief.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are set to collide for the WWE title, in a match that Lashley has been wanting for years now. This is a legit dream encounter that fans have been clamoring for a long time.

Edge and Beth Phoenix will take on The Miz and Maryse in a Mixed Tag Team match. This will be the first time that The Rated-R Superstar and Phoenix are teaming up on WWE TV.

What do you think of the stage construction for Royal Rumble 2022? Which match are you looking forward to the most?

