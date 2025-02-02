[WATCH] Ivy Nile used as a weapon by 6'0 superstar to take out other women at Royal Rumble

Ivy Nile had an impressive performance in the Women's Royal Rumble Match before suffering an eventual elimination. However, one of the highlights was her being used as a weapon by a much larger superstar.

Ivy Nile had to enter a very competitive field at the 2025 Royal Rumble for the eighth-ever Women's match. Representing American Made, she had a huge point to prove, but size wasn't exactly her advantage in the match.

That advantage belonged to the 6'0 tall Lash Legend, who was extremely dominant in the early going. You can see in the video below how Lash Legend used Ivy Nile as a weapon to take out other competitors.

Lash Legend also had a great performance before being eliminated by Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green, who was incidentally eliminated by Piper Niven after an inadvertent strike took her out.

As for Ivy, her former best friend and rival, Maxxine Dupri, came out and took her out before prematurely celebrating - with Pure Fusion Collective taking her out immediately after for a short-lived performance at the Rumble.

For Ivy, the most significant elimination was Lyra Valkyria, who she targeted on RAW. After eliminating the Women's Intercontinental Champion, Ivy reiterated her intentions for the gold.

