  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Royal Rumble 2025
  • [WATCH] IYO SKY pays respect to highly touted 31-year-old star at Royal Rumble; future matchup possibly teased

[WATCH] IYO SKY pays respect to highly touted 31-year-old star at Royal Rumble; future matchup possibly teased

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 02, 2025 03:15 GMT
Entrant #1 (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
IYO SKY was entrant #1 (Picture courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

IYO SKY was one of the favorites to win the Women's Royal Rumble but ended up being eliminated towards the end after a very impressive performance. She paid respect to a highly touted female WWE star after the match, teasing a future bout.

It was Charlotte Flair who eventually walked out as the winner of the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble, becoming the first-ever two-time winner. Entering at #1, SKY was looking to be the first woman to win the Rumble from that spot. Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be. What was cool was the fact that SKY was seen having a moment with 31-year-old star Stephanie Vaquer from NXT.

Vaquer, who is Chilean, is a highly touted woman in WWE. She is looking to become the next NXT North American Women's Champion. What lies ahead for IYO SKY will be interesting to see, as Dakota Kai is injured, as are Asuka and Kairi Sane.

also-read-trending Trending

IYO SKY is on her own now, and fans want to see her go for the gold that Rhea Ripley currently holds. Considering how Charlotte Flair is rumored to be going up against Tiffany Stratton, The Genius of the Sky could still compete against Ripley at WrestleMania.

The Road to WrestleMania is going to be an interesting one.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी