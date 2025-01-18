[Watch] Jacob Fatu caught breaking character after Solo Sikoa walks out on The New Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Ever since Solo Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns at RAW’s debut show on Netflix, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga have been wreaking havoc on SmackDown and confronting multiple stars. Sikoa made his first TV appearance since losing the Tribal Combat match tonight, following an attack by Fatu and Tonga on Jimmy Uso and Carmelo Hayes who were competing in a singles bout. However, due to fans booing him, he left the arena without saying a word.

Following Solo leaving the arena due to fans’ being disrespectful, Jacob Fatu lashed out at the fans and warned the entire SmackDown roster that he was just getting started. LA Knight then rushed out from behind and launched an attack on Fatu and Tonga. However, he was soon outnumbered by the members of The New Bloodline.

In a shocking moment, Braun Strowman came out for the save and had a monstrous face-off with Jacob Fatu after taking out Tama Tonga and was ready for a war. However, before things could escalate further, Tonga pulled The Samoan Werewolf out of the ring, and they walked out of the ring. A fan video that’s now going viral on social media showed Jacob breaking character as he left the ring.

As Jacob Fatu was exiting on the ramp, he took off the tank top that he was wearing and gave it to a fan, breaking his heel character and being nice to the fan after Solo Sikoa left the show abruptly without uttering a word.

Jacob Fatu to wrestle in a high-stakes match at major event

Last month, fans witnessed the history-making Saturday Night’s Main Event show, which gained praise from reviewers, critics, and spectators alike. SNME is all set to return on January 25, 2025, on NBC.

The latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw the addition of a big high-stakes singles match featuring Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman. Following their intense face-off on the blue brand, the Stamford-based promotion officially announced this bout for Saturday Night’s Main Event next week.

Jacob vs. Braun is the third official match on the card after Gunther vs. Jey Uso and Bron Breaker vs. Sheamus were previously announced. With the newest addition, the SNME already looks better and stacked and promises another memorable night.

It remains to be seen what plans Triple H-led creatives have in store for Fatu in the coming months on SmackDown.

